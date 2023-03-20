New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Badal Monday claimed that the AAP dispensation in Punjab has been a "failure" as she demanded the dissolution of the government and holding of fresh elections to save Punjab.

Interacting with reporters outside Parliament, she held both Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal responsible for the law and order situation in the border state.

Kejriwal is the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party.

"This is a totally failed government. The AAP government should resign on its own... They should dissolve the Punjab government of their own and hold fresh elections to help save Punjab," Harsimrat Badal said.

She also said that Maan and Kejriwal should be booked for the "mess" in Punjab on the law and order front and for the killing of noted Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

"It has been almost a year now that noted Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was murdered... His parents are sitting outside Vidhan Sabha and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is not even meeting them," she claimed.

Badal said, "Now gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is in Punjab government's custody, is giving interviews to TV channels, saying the moment they came to know that Moosewala's security was withdrawn they did not let go of the chance."

"This information was given out by the AAP government and its functionaries. This is why a case of murder under Section 302 be registered against them. They are responsible for the murder themselves."

The SAD leader also claimed it was the Delhi Police who nabbed all the culprits in the case and later handed them over to the Punjab police "who were making him meet his girlfriend and then he escaped from police custody".

Claiming that two gangsters have died while being in police custody, she held Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal responsible for the happenings in Punjab.

The SAD MP from Bathinda also asked why was action not taken against those responsible for the attack on Punjab police personnel in Ajnala.

Tension gripped Punjab after the police launched a major offensive against radical preacher Amritpal Singh's 'Waris Punjab De' and his associates. The Punjab Police said it has invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against five people linked to Amritpal Singh.

Six FIRs have so far been registered and 114 people arrested in the crackdown against elements of the Waris Punjab De outfit.

