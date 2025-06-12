New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia urged local party workers to engage in relief and rescue operations after an Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

In a post on X, Sisodia wrote, "An appeal is made to all the local workers of the party to promptly engage in relief and rescue operations. In collaboration with the administration, provide all necessary assistance, whether it is providing medical facilities to the injured or giving support to the affected families."

Sisodia also expressed grief over the crash and prayed for the safety of the passengers.

"Heartbreaking news from Ahmedabad. A passenger aircraft has crashed near a residential area during take-off. Images of smoke and devastation are deeply disturbing. My prayers are for the safety of all the passengers. May God give strength to the affected families," the post read.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha also expressed shock at the crash.

In a post on X, Chadha wrote, "Utterly shocked and deeply saddened by the news of an Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad with several passengers onboard. Praying for everyone's safety."

An Air India plane, AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London, crashed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ahmedabad airport on Thursday during takeoff, as per the Gujarat State Police Control Room. The flight was carrying a total of 230 passengers and 12 crew members. The Air India flight was a Boeing 727 twin jet.

According to the Police Control room, the Air India Flight AI 171 was bound for London."On 12th Jun, 2025, M/s Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. There were 242 people on board the aircraft, consisting of 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew. The aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar. Capt Sumeet Sabharwal is an LTC with 8200 hours of experience. The copilot had 1100 hours of flying experience. As per ATC, the aircraft departed from Ahmadabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It gave a MAYDAY Call to ATC, but thereafter, no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC. Immediately after departure from Runway 23, the Aircraft fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site", said a source in the DGCA.

"Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on http://airindia.com and on our X handle", Air India said in their 'X' post.

A total of three Natural Disaster Response Force teams have been moved from Gandhinagar to Ahmedabad, comprising of 90 personnel. Three teams from Vadodara are also moving to Ahmedabad. Thick plumes of smoke could be seen at the accident spot, and fire tenders have reached the spot.

Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said, "Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on the highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Gujarat's Chief Minister, Home Minister and the Police Commissioner regarding the plane crash incident. He also assured to provide Central government assistance.

Gujarat Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, has given instructions to undertake immediate rescue and relief operations and immediate treatment of injured passengers in the wake of the Air India passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad on a war footing.

As soon as the Chief Minister came to know about this tragic incident, he contacted Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi and the concerned senior secretaries and instructed them to arrange a green corridor to take the injured passengers for immediate treatment and to ensure all the treatment arrangements in the hospital were given priority.

Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel and assured full support of NDRF teams and the Central Government for the rescue and relief operations in this plane crash. (ANI)

