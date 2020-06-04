India News | AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Facilitates Travel of 180 Migrants by Arranging Chartered Flights

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday facilitated the travel of 180 stranded migrant workers back to their homes in Bihar by arranging two special chartered flights.

Singh accompanied the workers to the airport from where he posted a video on Twitter.

In the video, Singh, surrounded by people, is seen telling workers that he will be taking them back home.

Singh can be seen telling the workers that the chartered flights will take them to Patna from where arrangements has been made by AAP's state unit to take them to their native place.

"At the time of crisis, these people should be with their families but I have appealed to them that once situation normalises they must try to return to Delhi," he said.

Singh had earlier also decided to use the 34 air tickets he is entitled to as an MP to help stranded migrant workers reach Patna from Delhi by flight.

The coronavirus-triggered lockdown has had a devastating impact on the economy as well as on the livelihoods of lakhs of migrant workers.

The Centre has said around four crore migrant labourers are engaged in various jobs across the country. And so far, 75 lakh of them have returned home in trains and buses since the nationwide lockdown was imposed.

