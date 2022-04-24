Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 24 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party leader and MLA from Amritsar seat Jeevan Jyot Kaur on Saturday lauded the decision taken by the AAP government in Punjab for the withdrawal of security cover of 184 former ministers, ex-MLAs and other leaders.

"A phenomenal decision taken by @PunjabGovtIndia led by @BhagwantMann Sahib to put an end to VIP culture. Security of 184 Ex MLA's, Ministers, and MP's withdrawn. Pro people Sarkar with positive agenda," Kaur tweeted.

On Saturday, the Punjab police ordered the withdrawal of security cover of 184 former ministers and ex-MLAs and other leaders.

In a letter, dated April 20, the Additional Director General of Police Security said, "Consequent to a security review based on current threat assessment, the competent authority has approved the withdrawal of security from... Former Ministers, Former MLAs and private protectees."

Among the 184 VIPs to lose their security are the families of-- former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Gurdarshan Brar, IPS Gurdarshan Singh, and Udaybir Singh (son of former cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa).

Alongside, the security of former Cabinet Ministers-- Surjit Singh Rakhra and Bibi Jagir Kaur, Tota Singh (Shiromani Akali Dal Moga), Former Congress MP-- Varinder Singh Bajwa, Santosh Chaudhary, and Ex- Congress MLA Deep Malhotra has also been withdrawn.

Rajesh Bagga (State Vice President from Bharatiya Janata Party), Mahi Gill (BJP star campaigner), and Harinder Singh Kohli (District president BJP) have also lost the deployed security personnel.

According to the order, personnel deployed on specific orders of the Supreme Court or High Court will not be withdrawn.

Recently in March, Kaur won the Assembly constituency Amritsar East constituency by bagging total votes of 39,679. Trailing second behind the AAP candidate was Congress' Sidhu with 32,929 votes. Majithia finished at the third spot with 25,188 votes.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the assembly polls in Punjab getting a three-fourths majority in a strong electoral performance that pushed most of its rivals in the state to the margins. (ANI)

