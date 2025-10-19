New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Taking on the BJP over its unfulfilled promises, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi Women's Wing held a padyatra and demonstration on Sunday against the false assurance of free gas cylinders on Holi and Diwali.

Led by the party's Delhi Women's Wing President Sarika Chaudhary in Zamrudpur and councillor Krishan Jakhad in Chirag Delhi, women marched with empty cylinders and posters, demanding answers from the BJP government.

Sarika Chaudhary said the BJP's promise had once again turned out to be a 'jumla', as women have received neither the ₹2,500 nor the promised free cylinder.

AAP Delhi's Women's Wing President Sarika Chaudhary stated, "Women across Delhi are saying that Diwali has come and gone, Holi too has passed, many festivals have gone by -- but neither the free gas cylinders nor the ₹2,500 have been received yet. During the Delhi elections, PM Modi had promised at the Dwarka rally that if the BJP came to power, ₹2,500 would be the first thing deposited into women's accounts, and the announcement would be made in the first cabinet meeting."

She continued, "Under Rekha Gupta's leadership, Delhiites gave the BJP the mandate to form the government. The first cabinet meeting has already taken place, but there has been no announcement of ₹2,500. We thought that at least the free gas cylinder would be provided."

Highlighting the unfulfilled promises of the BJP government, Sarika Chaudhary said, "People in Delhi had hoped that the BJP government would at least fulfil its promise of free gas cylinders, but now even that hope is fading. During Holi, women had again demanded free cylinders, but instead, the BJP increased the cylinder price by ₹50. Electricity bills have also gone up."

She pointed out that under the Arvind Kejriwal government, women had access to facilities like free bus travel, which were available to all women. But the BJP has restricted this benefit -- now, only women with Delhi voter ID cards can travel free. If a woman doesn't have a voter card but has lived in Delhi for five years, should she not be allowed to travel? Now they are saying women will be given a special card, like a MetroCard, for buses. This is just another way to fool women. They took their votes, and now they are harassing them.

Speaking about the discontinuation of essential public facilities, Sarika Chaudhary added, "The BJP has even shut down Mohalla Clinics, which were the biggest relief for women. This Diwali, instead of meeting relatives or cleaning their homes, women across Delhi are out on the streets demanding the free gas cylinders that Rekha Gupta had promised, along with ₹2,500. Both promises have failed. We have been forced to come out and protest. Every woman and man in Zamrudpur is saying that they have not received the free cylinder."

Sarika Chaudhary further said, "Today, people are remembering Arvind Kejriwal. Under his government, middle-class and poor women received basic facilities. But everything changed after the BJP came to power. Even when someone's income is not ₹10,000, their electricity bill is ₹12,000, their water bill is ₹5,000, and their hospital expenses are ₹25,000. How are Delhi residents supposed to manage these costs? Should they steal or commit robbery? This government has pushed people to the streets. That is why we are protesting." (ANI)

