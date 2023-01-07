Chandigarh, January 7: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Cabinet Minister Fauja Singh Sarari tendered his resignation from the Punjab Cabinet on Saturday. Live Bomb Found Near Punjab, Haryana Chief Ministers' Official Residences (Watch Video).

According to sources, Fauja Singh Sarari tendered his resignation citing personal reasons, saying that he is a loyal soldier of the party and will remain so. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann-Led Cabinet Approves Scheme To Ensure Upkeep of Government Schools Across State.

The oath for the new minister is likely to be administered in a simple program at Raj Bhavan before 5 pm today. According to sources, a major reshuffle is likely to take place in the Punjab cabinet and new faces may get a chance.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)