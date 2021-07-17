New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) AAP MLA Atishi on Friday said she has lodged a police complaint against Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta for tweeting a video of rainwater gushing into a bus and "falsely" claiming that it happened in the national capital.

Along with the tweet, Gupta had written, "DTC bus floating in a world-class swimming pool built by Kejriwal government in Delhi."

Atishi claimed that the video is of an incident in Jaipur.

"This is an attempt to spread fake news which is a crime and I have registered a police complaint against Adesh Gupta in Govindpuri police station," she said.

A senior police officer said, "We have received the complaint at Govindpuri police station. The matter is being looked into. No FIR has been registered so far."

