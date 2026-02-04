Tripoli [Libya], February 4 (ANI): Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of the slain Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, was reportedly killed on Tuesday (local time) in an armed attack in western Libya, Xinhua reported, citing a statement from his political team.

According to Xinhua, Abdullah Othman Abdurrahim, a member of Gaddafi's team, announced the incident on Facebook, stating that four masked gunmen stormed Gaddafi's residence in the city of Zintan at noon.

Also Read | Viral Video From Singapore: 'Smooth Criminal' Traffic Marshal Devon Woon Is Back.

The attackers allegedly disabled surveillance cameras before a "direct armed confrontation" took place, leading to Saif al-Islam's death.

The political team has urged the Libyan judiciary and the international community to investigate the attack, identify the perpetrators, and hold accountable those who "masterminded" the operation.

Also Read | 'Stranger Things: Tales From '85': Netflix's Animated Prequel Series To Release on THIS Date (Watch Teaser).

Authorities in Tripoli and Zintan have not yet officially confirmed the details of the incident, Xinhua reported.

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi had remained a prominent and polarising figure in Libya since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ended his father's rule.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)