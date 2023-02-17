Bathinda (Punjab) [India], February 17 (ANI): A vigilance team on Thursday arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amit Ratan's personal assistant Rashim Garg from Bathinda Circuit House in Punjab for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 4 lakhs from a sarpanch.

According to the officials, the sarpanch's husband accused the MLA's PA of demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh by taking the name of Amit Ratan, after which the complainant reached the circuit house with the Vigilance team.

Also Read | PM @narendramodi to Address the Economic Times Global Business Summit in Delhi. The Theme … – Latest Tweet by DD News.

The PA was arrested red-handed from a vehicle at the circuit house.

"During the conversation between the two, the Vigilance officers reach the spot and arrested him red-handed with Rs 4 lakh," officials said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Former Village Head Shot Dead by Unidentified Assailants in Ballia, Case Registered.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)