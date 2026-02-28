What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received a group of eminent Malayali litterateurs, who expressed gratitude for the Union Cabinet's decision to rename Kerala as Keralam.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that the interaction was insightful, which reflected their commitment to their state and language.

"Very happy to receive a group of eminent Malayali litterateurs who came to express their gratitude for renaming Kerala to Keralam. The interaction was extremely insightful, and it reflected their passionate commitment to Keralam and Malayalam," PM Modi said.

BJP's Kerala state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar was also present during the meeting.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval to the proposal to change the name of Kerala to Keralam.

Briefing reporters after a meeting of the Union Cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Kerala Alteration of Name Bill will be sent to the state assembly for its approval. The decision comes ahead of the assembly polls in the state, slated for the first half of this year.

"After approval of the Union Cabinet, the President of India will refer a Bill, namely the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, to the State Legislative Assembly of Kerala for expressing its views under the proviso to Article 3 of the Constitution of India," Vaishnaw said.

After receipt of the views of the State Legislative Assembly of Kerala, the Centre will take further action, and the recommendation of the President will be obtained for the introduction of the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, for the alteration of the name of the state of 'Kerala' as 'Keralam' in Parliament.

The Legislative Assembly of Kerala passed a resolution in June 2024 to alter the name of the state of "Kerala" to "Keralam".

Kerala will face assembly polls in the first half of this year. (ANI)

