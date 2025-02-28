New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): The suspension of 21 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs from the Delhi Assembly is not arbitrary but based on parliamentary rules and precedent, said Speaker Vijender Gupta on Friday in a letter to the AAP MLA and Leader of Opposition, Atishi, who called the suspension an "injustice to opposition" and against democratic values.

Gupta also justified barring the suspended MLAs from entering the premises of the House.

"... Rule 277, point 3(d) clearly states. 'A member who is suspended from the service of the House shall be barred from entering the premises of the House and from taking part in the proceedings of the House and Committees.' So, it is clear that when a member is suspended, he is denied entry into these restricted areas, which is an established parliamentary convention," the Speaker said in his letter.

Gupta said that during the inaugural address of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, AAP MLAs caused disruptions in violation of the Code of Conduct Rules.

"On 25th February, 2005, when the Hon'ble Lt. Governor delivered the inaugural address, the opposition MLAs again caused disruptions due to which the Lt. Governor could not complete his address properly. This cover-up is a clear violation of the Fifth Schedule (Code of Conduct Rules), particularly the following provision:'If any member interrupts the address of the Lieutenant Governor while he is present in the House, whether by speech, point-specific walkout or any other means, it will be treated as disrespect towards the Lieutenant Governor and contempt of the House, and necessary action can be taken by categorizing it as undisciplined conduct'," he said in the letter.

"Following this established rule and in accordance with parliamentary procedures, a resolution was moved and passed by majority, under which 21 MLAs who disrupted the business of the House were suspended for three days. This decision was not arbitrary but based on parliamentary rules and precedent," the letter added.

Earlier in the day, Atishi wrote to the Speaker and urged him to "protect the democratic values."

"I am writing this letter with great pain and sorrow. The biggest strength of democracy is its fairness and equality. But whatever happened in the Delhi Assembly in the past few days is not only an injustice to the opposition MLAs but also a severe blow to democratic values," Atishi stated in her letter to the Speaker.

She further alleged that "no action" was taken against any MLA from the ruling party.

"On 25 February 2025, during the address of Lt Governor, MLAs of the ruling party raised slogans of 'Modi-Modi,' while the opposition MLAs raised slogans of 'Jai Bhim,' respecting the views of Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. It is very unfortunate that no action was taken against any MLA of the ruling party, but 21 MLAs of the opposition were suspended from the House for 3 days for raising the slogan 'Jai Bhim'," she claimed. (ANI)

