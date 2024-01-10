India News | AAP Municipal Councillor Joins BJP Ahead of Chandigarh Mayoral Polls

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Aam Aadmi Party leader and municipal councillor Lakhbir Singh Billu joined the BJP here on Wednesday.

Agency News PTI| Jan 10, 2024 10:28 PM IST
India News | AAP Municipal Councillor Joins BJP Ahead of Chandigarh Mayoral Polls

Chandigarh, Jan 10 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party leader and municipal councillor Lakhbir Singh Billu joined the BJP here on Wednesday.

The development comes ahead of the Chandigarh mayoral polls.

Billu, who is a councillor from ward number 31, and his supporters joined the BJP in the presence of party MP Kirron Kher, and chief of the Chandigarh unit Jitenderpal Malhotra.

With his joining, the BJP's tally in the 35-member Chandigarh Municipal Corporation house has reached 16 -- 15 councillors and an ex-officio member MP who has a voting right.

