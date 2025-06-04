New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its support for the Congress in the upcoming Punjab bye-polls, citing a video of a BJP press conference, shared by senior spokesperson of AAP Punjab, Neel Garg.

"BJP announces support for Congress in Punjab bye-polls?" Kejriwal stated in his post on X, quoting the post by Garg, which included the video of the press conference where a BJP leader allegedly urged voters to "vote for anyone but the AAP" in the upcoming by-elections.

Garg, in his post, accused the parties of working in tandem to suppress the rise of AAP, noting that the two major national parties engage in a cyclical power-sharing dynamic, manipulating public sentiment to keep control of the political landscape.

He further described the party as the face of "new honest politics" and painted the electoral battle as a larger ideological struggle between entrenched political interests and genuine change. "BJP is now saying let Congress win, but not Aam Aadmi Party! There is now no room for doubt: Congress and BJP are two sides of the same coin; Both have the same model of politics - fool the people and distribute power; When Congress weakens, BJP strengthens; And when people get angry at BJP; Congress is brought to the forefront. Actually this contest is not between Congress and BJP - This is a contest between "old collusion" versus "new honest politics"! Aam Aadmi Party is the only option now. All the rest are two faces of the same system - one scares, the other misleads! If AAP is defeated, then understand that change has been defeated. If we want to save the country, then we will have to break the system," Garg stated on X.

The by-election in Punjab will be held for the Ludhiana West Assembly constituency. It was necessitated by the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi.

The voting will be held on Thursday, June 19, 2025, with the counting of votes scheduled for Monday, June 23, 2025. (ANI)

