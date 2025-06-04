Ballia, Jun 4: A local court gave its verdict in a 2021 murder case of a man, sentencing his wife and nephew to life imprisonment for killing him over an alleged relationship between them, police said on Wednesday. Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said that District and Sessions Judge Amit Pal Singh, after hearing both sides, on Tuesday convicted the woman, Nirmala and the nephew, Ved Vyas.

A fine of Rs 7,000 was imposed on the duo for killing Man Singh Verma (42) in 2021. According to the prosecution, Verma's body was found hanging inside a rice mill in Telma Jalaluddinpur village on April 21, 2021. The post-mortem report, however, confirmed that he had been strangled. Uttar Pradesh Horror: In 2 Separate Cases, Spouses Murdered, Bodies Chopped Into Pieces and Fed To Fish or Dumped in River.

Acting on a complaint filed by the victim's elder brother Rameshwar Verma, police registered a case and launched an investigation. The probe revealed that the murder was committed by the victim's wife and his nephew. Police said Nirmala was allegedly in a relationship with Ved Vyas and when Man Singh objected to it, they plotted to kill him. In an attempt to disguise the crime, the accused placed the body in the rice mill so that it seemed like a suicide.