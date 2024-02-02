New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers and leaders on Friday protested in Delhi against BJP over allegations of rigging in the Chandigarh mayor election.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other party leaders, also protested in Delhi against the BJP over the Chandigarh mayoral elections.

Meanwhile, ahead of the scheduled protest over the Chandigarh Mayor election by the Aam Aadmi Party, Aam Aadmi Party Haryana State President Dr Sushil Gupta was detained while he was going to join a protest against the BJP in Delhi.

Delhi police detained AAP leader Sushil Gupta from his residence.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that people arriving to protest peacefully have been stopped at various places across the national capital.

"All across Delhi, they are detaining elected MLAs, councillors and volunteers who were coming to the party office. What is this going on?" posted CM Kejriwal on X.

"Stolen votes in the first Chandigarh Mayor election. Now the people coming to protest peacefully against this are being stopped at various places across Delhi," Kejriwal said.

Delhi Minister Atishi also said that buses full of AAP volunteers have been detained outside the party office.

"Heavy barricades all across Delhi, buses full of AAP volunteers being detained, hundreds of paramilitary forces outside the AAP party office--why is the BJP so scared of a protest on the Chandigarh mayor elections?" Delhi Minister Atishi posted on X.

Earlier, the members of the Youth Congress staged a protest outside the mayor's office in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

There was a rift between the protestors and the police at the spot.

Youth Congress workers were heard chanting the slogan 'Bhrashtachar band karo' (Stop the corruption).

However, the police detained the protestors after a while.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress have moved to the Supreme Court regarding the Chandigarh Mayoral poll results.

A hearing was also held on January 31 in the Punjab Haryana High Court regarding tampering with the results of the Chandigarh Mayor election. In the Punjab Haryana High Court, Kuldeep Kumar, who was the mayoral candidate from the AAP and Congress, was being represented by Advocate General of Punjab Gurminder Gary. Advocate Anil Mehta was representing Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

After hearing this entire matter, the Punjab Haryana High Court gave Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and Chandigarh Administration three weeks' time to file their replies in this matter. The next hearing on this matter will be on February 26.

The BJP's Manoj Sonkar was declared the Mayor of Chandigarh on Tuesday after he won the mayoral polls with 16 votes against the 12 votes bagged by Congress-AAP candidate Kuldeep Tita. Eight votes were declared invalid.

Eight votes, which were declared invalid in the Chandigarh Mayoral polls, have led opposition leaders to raise allegations of rigging with Congress and AAP, attacking the BJP-led central government over the issue. (ANI)

