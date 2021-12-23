New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) The AAP on Thursday said the blast in the Ludhiana district court complex was an "unfortunate" incident and demanded that those behind the explosion and recent attempts of sacrilege in Punjab be put behind bars "at the earliest".

It claimed that the blast in the Ludhiana district court complex and the two consecutive attempts to commit sacrilege at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and a gurdwara in Kapurthala indicate that "some people" want to disturb the peace in Punjab under a conspiracy "in view of the state Assembly polls" due to be held early next year.

Also Read | Elon Musk-Owned Tesla Rises Back to Over $1 Trillion in Market Valuation: Report.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also targeted the ruling Congress in Punjab over these incidents and questioned its competence, alleging that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's government has "completely failed" in maintaining law and order in the state.

Earlier in the day, a blast inside the Ludhiana district court complex left a person dead and three injured. The explosion that took place in the washroom on the second floor of the court complex was so powerful that one of the walls in the complex got damaged and the windows of vehicles parked on the premises were shattered.

Also Read | Delhi Cough Syrup Poisoning: NCPCR Asks AAP Govt to Ensure Dextromethorphan is Not Used.

The district court was functioning when the blast took place.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal conveyed his condolences to the family members of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

"First disrespect (sacrilege), now blast. Some people want to disturb the peace in Punjab. Punjab's three crore people will not allow their plans to succeed. We have to hold each other's hands," he said in a tweet, adding, "Sad to hear the news, my condolences to the families of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to all the injured."

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia termed the incident as "unfortunate" and said it seems that "some people" want to disturb the peace in Punjab as the Assembly polls are round the corner.

"Very sad. It is unfortunate. First sacrilege, now such a thing (blast) has happened. With the election nearing, it seems that some people want to disturb the peace in Punjab," he told a press conference when asked for his reaction on the blast.

"The law enforcement agencies must be working on it. I request that they take it very seriously. If some people are trying to do these things for political gains, they (law enforcement agencies) must expose them," Sisodia added.

In a video message, AAP spokesperson and the co-in charge of the party's political affairs in Punjab, Raghav Chadha, echoed the views of his party colleagues.

"First sacrilege, now bomb blast in Punjab -- all these are being done under a conspiracy to disrupt the atmosphere of peace in Punjab in view of the upcoming election in the state. We want to tell those anti-social forces that the people of Punjab are peace-loving, they will maintain peace by holding each other's hands," he said.

Training his guns at the Congress, Chadha said the blast and the recent sacrilege attempts in Punjab underscore "the failure and incompetence" of the Channi government.

"All these incidents show that the Channi government has completely failed to maintain law and order in the state," he said and demanded that the police put the real culprits behind these incidents in jail at the earliest.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)