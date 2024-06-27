New Delhi, June 27: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a protest across the country on June 29 against the arrest of party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the CBI. A meeting of senior AAP leaders at its headquarters here decided to take to the streets and expand the protests by the party over Kejriwal's arrest in the whole country, said a party statement. Arvind Kejriwal Demands Belt for Him Along With Home-Cooked Food and Bhagavad Gita in CBI Custody, Know Why.

"The AAP workers across the country will hold massive ‘dharna' against the BJP for misuse of investigation agencies and Arvind Kejriwal's arrest on Saturday," AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak. When the BJP felt that Kejriwal was going to get bail from the Supreme Court, they put the CBI forward to stop him. The BJP wants to keep him in jail at any cost so that he stays away from the elections and the AAP is finished, Pathak charged. Arvind Kejriwal Faces Double Trouble: Delhi High Court Stays Bail of Delhi CM; CBI Questions AAP Supremo in Tihar, Likely To Arrest Him.

The AAP is confident that all the people of Delhi stand with Chief Minister Kejriwal and will support the party's fight against this injustice, he said. Kejriwal was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the excise policy case. He was earlier granted bail by a trial court against a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

