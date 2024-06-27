New Delhi, June 27: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday in connection with corruption charges related to alleged irregularities in the 2021-22 excise policy. Reports said that during his custody hearing before Special Judge Amitabh Rawat, Kejriwal requested a belt, home-cooked food, and a copy of the Bhagavad Gita. He explained that during his previous detention by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), he had to hold his pants up, which he found "embarrassing" as his belt was taken.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court granted Kejriwal's requests, allowing him to retain his spectacles, take prescribed medications, eat home-cooked food, keep a copy of the Bhagavad Gita, and meet his wife and relatives for an hour daily. Arvind Kejriwal Tells Court 'Never Blamed Manish Sisodia' for Liquor Policy, Accuses CBI of Defaming AAP in Media.

Kejriwal, already in Tihar Jail for a money laundering case, was formally arrested by the CBI on the same day the Supreme Court was scheduled to hear his plea challenging a Delhi High Court order that had stayed his bail. Following his arrest, Kejriwal's lawyer withdrew the plea, which the Supreme Court permitted. Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: CBI Arrests Delhi CM Ahead of Supreme Court Hearing in Money Laundering Case.

The arrest traces back to the introduction of a new excise policy in November 2021 by the Delhi government under Kejriwal’s leadership, aimed at modernising alcohol sales. The policy faced criticism over potential financial and public health implications.

In July 2022, Delhi’s Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar reported policy violations, leading Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to recommend a CBI probe. The report alleged financial losses to the exchequer exceeding Rs 580 crore, resulting in the policy's scrapping in July 2022.

While the CBI initially registered the case, it was the ED that first arrested Kejriwal. He is set to be produced before the court by 7 pm on June 29.

