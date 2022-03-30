New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Aam Admi Party (AAP) will kickstart the campaign for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls from the first week of April.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will hold a roadshow in Ahmedabad on April 2.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Cabinet Approves Release of Dearness Allowance; 47.68 Lakh Central Govt Employees, 68.62 Lakh Pensioners To Benefit.

Kejriwal will also hold meetings with party leaders of the Gujarat unit on March 3.

Further, Kejriwal and Mann will hold a Tiranga Yatra in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi on April 6.

Also Read | Fuel Price Hike: Netizens Share Hilarious Memes After Petrol, Diesel Prices Rise by Rs 5.60 per Litre in 9 Days.

Assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are slated to be held later this year.

Charged with its landslide victory in the recently held Punjab Assembly elections, AAP is seeking to expand its footprint in other states. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)