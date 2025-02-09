New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): After AAP's loss in the Delhi Assembly elections, caretaker Chief Minister Atishi on Sunday said that the party will ensure the accountability of Bharatiya Janata Party government.

Assuring the public that AAP will play the role of 'responsible' opposition, Atishi said that the party will ensure that every woman receives the said amount and other benefits promised by the BJP.

"BJP promised that in the first cabinet meeting, the scheme of Rs 2,500 will be passed and by 8th March, Rs 2,500 will be deposited in the accounts of all women of Delhi. AAP will ensure accountability of the BJP on this and ensure that every woman in Delhi gets this Rs 2,500 from the BJP. We will also ensure that the work that AAP has done in the last 10 years is not stopped by the BJP." Atishi said.

"We would like to tell BJP that as they had promised not only will all Delhiites get free electricity, they will get 300 units of free electricity, all facilities will continue, government schools will remain good, free treatment will continue in Mohalla clinics, all treatment will continue in government hospitals, so we will ensure accountability of BJP whether it is to give Rs 2500 to women of Delhi or continue the work done by Aam Aadmi Party," Atishi added.

Atishi informed that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has held a meeting with newly elected 22 party's MLAs and gave them guidelines for the next Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Former CM assured that the MLAs will "responsibly" play their role of opposition.

"AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with the newly elected 22 MLAs of the party and gave guidelines to all the MLAs that whatever work of the people is there in their respective assembly constituencies, that has to be done by the AAP MLAs. The people have shown their trust in the 22 MLAs of AAP and sent them here and now it is our responsibility to serve them, to solve their problems and secondly, it is our responsibility to play the role of opposition and it is the job of AAP MLAs to ensure that the party which is forming the government is answerable." Atishi said.

Earlier in the day, Atishi tendered her resignation as Delhi Chief Minister, following her party's loss in the assembly elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader submitted her resignation to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at the Raj Niwas.

AAP suffered a massive setback in the Delhi assembly elections, as it could secure only 22 seats, a huge drop from its previous tally of 62.

The BJP won a historic mandate in Delhi polls on Saturday, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years. (ANI)

