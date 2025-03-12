New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): As part of the Government's efforts to strengthen the country's indigenous defence capabilities, the Ministry of Defence has inked a capital acquisition contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Ghaziabad, for the procurement of Low-level Transportable Radar (LLTR) (Ashwini) at a cost of Rs 2,906 crore.

The radar is indigenously designed and developed by Electronics and Radar Development Establishment, DRDO. The contract was signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi on March 12, 2025.

As per the MoD, LLTR (Ashwini) is an active electronically scanned phased array radar based on state-of-the-art solid-state technology. The radar is capable of tracking aerial targets ranging from high-speed fighter aircraft to slow-moving targets such as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and helicopters. Its acquisition will significantly enhance the Indian Air Force's operational preparedness.

The program is a significant step towards achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing by reducing dependency on foreign-origin equipment Manufacturers and acting as a catalyst for the development of the country's defence industrial ecosystem.

Earlier on Tuesday, Indian Navy Chief, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi visited various facilities of the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), during which he was briefed on the "state-of-the-art" defence and weapon systems developed and delivered by the company.

According to a statement from BEL, "The navy chief was briefed on the facilities of the Advanced Defence Systems Navy SBU, Near Field Test Range, Assembly Infrastructure, and Precision manufacturing facility of MRSAM (Medium Range Surface to Air Missile) and LRSAM (Long Range Surface to Air Missile) projects of the Indian Navy."

The Chief of Naval Staff was also briefed on the various weapon systems to be delivered by BEL to Indian Navy in upcoming years. Admiral Tripathi appreciated the Process Capability Model, Automation Quality 4.0, and Industry 4.0 standards of BEL.

The Chief of Naval Staff also applauded BEL for being a key player in the Indian defence ecosystem and consistently being at the forefront of developing cutting-edge technology. (ANI)

