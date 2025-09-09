New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Innovations for Defence Excellence - Defence Innovation Organisation (iDEX-DI) has inked an MoU with EdCIL (India) Limited to foster the development of dual-use cutting-edge technologies, linking defence expertise with emerging ed-tech solutions, driven by the new ASPIRE (Accelerating Strategic Progress in Research and Education) program, a press release from Ministry of Defence said.

The iDEX-DIO is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Defence, while EdCIL (India) Limited is a Mini Ratna Category-I Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Ministry of Education.

The MoU was signed by Joint Secretary (DIP) & Additional CEO, DIO Amit Satija and Joint Secretary (TEL), Ministry of Education & CMD, EdCIL Govind Jaiswal in New Delhi on September 09, 2025.

The objective is to extend iDEX's innovation model to the civilian sector, targeting critical challenges and leveraging the strengths and expertise of both organisations to promote innovative technologies that reflect India's growing emphasis on indigenous capabilities.

The collaboration opens a new chapter in effectively utilising the start-up ecosystem of the country to develop scalable and impactful innovations.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, iDEX has emerged as a game-changer in the defence ecosystem. In a short span, it has gained momentum, fostering a growing community of start-ups in the sector. It is currently engaged with over 650 start-ups and MSMEs.

So far, clearances for procurements worth over Rs 3,250 crore have been received from the Nodal Agencies for 50 products, and procurement orders worth Rs 1,652 crore have been placed for 36 products developed under the iDEX framework, showcasing its significant contribution to strengthening defence capabilities.

EdCIL (India) Limited, a profit-making and fast-growing Mini Ratna Category-I CPSE, offers project management, consultancy, ed-tech, and related services across the education spectrum, both in India and overseas. Over the last decade (Financial Year 2014-15 to Financial Year 2023-24), it has registered a remarkable Compounded Annual Growth Rate of about 24%, with revenues growing from Rs 74 crore to Rs 655 crore. (ANI)

