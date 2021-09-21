Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], September 21 (ANI): Anand Giri, the disciple of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) President Mahant Narendra Giri has been taken into custody in connection with the latter's death.

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) President Mahant Narendra Giri was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Baghambari Math located residence on Monday.

Also Read | Mahant Anand Giri Arrested by Uttarakhand Police for Abetting Akhara Parishad Chief Mahant Narendra Giri’s Suicide.

A suicide note was recovered in which the name of his disciples, Anand Giri and two others were mentioned.

"We are recording statements. The field unit is collecting forensic evidence. The body will be sent for post mortem tomorrow. We will be taking action based on the findings. No arrest has been made as of now," Prayagraj's Additional Director General (ADG) Prem Prakash said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Cousin in West Godavari District; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

"Anand Giri has been taken to Uttar Pradesh by the state police as to it was their matter," Haridwar Sp City Kamlesh Upadhyay said.

Meanwhile, Anand Giri has termed the allegation as 'conspiracy'.

"It is a big conspiracy by people who used to extort money from Guruji and wrote my name in the letter. It needs to be investigated as guru Ji has not written a letter in his life and could not do suicide. His handwriting needs to be probed," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)