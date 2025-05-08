New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) The BJP claimed on Thursday that Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist Abdul Rauf Azhar, wanted in a string of terror attacks in India including the one on Parliament, was killed in the Indian strikes under Operation Sindoor.

Azhar was JeM founder Maulana Masood Azhar's brother and had reportedly headed the proscribed outfit in his absence.

The BJP said in a post on X that the "most wanted" Pakistani terrorist Abdul Rauf Azhar was killed in the Indian strikes. It said he was among the family members of his elder brother taken out in the precision attack.

Besides the terror attack on Parliament in 2001, he was also involved in the Kandahar plane hijack and Pathankot terror attack.

In a statement attributed to him, JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar acknowledged on Wednesday that 10 members of his family and four close associates were killed in India's missile attack on the outfit's headquarters in Bahawalpur.

The Indian armed forces conducted precision strikes early on Wednesday under Operation Sindoor in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), targeting terror launchpads in response to the attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's tourist spot Pahalgam killing 26 civilians in cold blood on April 22.

