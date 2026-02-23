Mumbai, February 23: The traditional celebrations of Holika Dahan, the ceremonial bonfire preceding the festival of colors, face a significant scheduling shift this year due to a rare total lunar eclipse occurring on March 3, 2026. While the festival is typically observed on the full moon night of the Phalguna month, religious scholars and astrologers have advised devotees to perform the "Chhoti Holi" rituals on the evening of Monday, March 2, or in the early hours of March 3, to avoid the inauspicious Sutak period associated with the eclipse.

Eclipse Impacts Ritual Calendar

The total lunar eclipse, or "Blood Moon," is set to begin on the afternoon of March 3 at approximately 3:20 PM and conclude at 6:47 PM. Because the eclipse will be visible across most of India, the Sutak kaal—a period during which religious activities are traditionally paused—will commence nine hours prior, starting early Tuesday morning. Holi 2026 Date: Is It on March 3 or March 4? Clear the Confusion Around the Festival of Colours.

To maintain the sanctity of the ritual, many panchang (almanac) experts recommend lighting the Holika bonfire before the Sutak begins. The primary auspicious window (Muhurat) for those following the early schedule is between 5:30 AM and 6:23 AM on Tuesday, March 3, immediately after the conclusion of the Bhadra period and before the onset of the eclipse's restrictive hours.

Understanding the Muhurat and Bhadra

Determining the exact time for Holika Dahan is a complex calculation involving the Purnima Tithi (full moon phase) and the absence of Bhadra, a period considered unfavorable for auspicious work.

Purnima Begins: 5:55 PM on March 2, 2026

Purnima Ends: 5:07 PM on March 3, 2026

Auspicious Alternative: 6:48 PM to 8:50 PM on March 3 (Post-Eclipse)

While some regions may opt to perform the bonfire after the eclipse ends on Tuesday evening, the overlap of the eclipse with the traditional peak hours has led many temple committees to advocate for the Monday night/Tuesday morning transition. Holashtak 2026: 8-Day Inauspicious Period Set To Begin From February 24 Ahead of Holi.

The Legend of Holika Dahan

Holika Dahan serves as a spiritual prelude to the vibrant "Dhulandi" or Rangwali Holi. The ritual commemorates the ancient legend of the young devotee Prahlad and his aunt, Holika. According to the Vishnu Purana, the demon king Hiranyakashipu attempted to kill his son Prahlad for his devotion to Lord Vishnu by having Holika, who was immune to fire, sit with him in a blazing pyre.

However, Holika was consumed by the flames while Prahlad emerged unharmed, symbolizing the victory of dharma (righteousness) over ego and evil. Today, the bonfire represents the burning away of inner negativity and the arrival of the spring season.

Preparations for Rangwali Holi

Despite the astronomical complications, the festival of colors will proceed as planned on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. Markets across India are already seeing an influx of natural gulal, sweets like gujiya, and traditional festive items.

Authorities in major cities have issued standard safety advisories, urging citizens to use eco-friendly colors and remain mindful of the environment during the celebrations. Following the conclusion of the lunar eclipse on Tuesday evening, the "Holashtak" (an eight-day period where auspicious tasks are avoided) will officially end, clearing the way for the nationwide celebrations on Wednesday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2026 06:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).