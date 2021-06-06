Kolkata, Jun 6 (PTI) A day after being appointed the national general secretary of the TMC, Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday met party veteran and state minister Partha Chatterjee here, and held a closed-door meeting with him for around two hours.

Banerjee visited Chatterjee's Naktala residence here to seek his guidance, sources in the party said.

"I told him that I will always be there to offer my support. We discussed matters related to coordination between the administration and party. I also gave him my best wishes," the minister said.

