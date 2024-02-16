Kolkata, Feb 16 (PTI) Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Friday took stock of the party's preparedness ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and urged the elected representatives to launch a campaign against the Centre over alleged "financial blockade" to the state.

The TMC national general secretary in a virtual meeting with the party's MPs and MLAs asked them to launch an extensive campaign against the BJP-led Union government's decision to withhold funds.

Also Read | Arms Loot Case in Manipur: Seven Rifles Personnel Suspended in Imphal; Internet Suspended in Churachandpur.

"During the virtual meeting, our national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee took stock of the party's preparedness for the upcoming polls. He asked us to strengthen the organisation right from the booth-level," a TMC leader said on condition of anonymity.

Speaking on the ongoing unrest in Sandeshkhali block of North 24 Parganas district, Banerjee blamed the opposition for fomenting trouble in the area.

Also Read | India Approves Defence Purchase Worth Rs 84,560 Crore; Procurement Include Mid-Air Refuellers, Maritime Aircraft and Heavy Weight-Torpedoes.

"Banerjee said the opposition is fomenting trouble in the area and is trying to malign the entire party and the state administration," the leader added.

He wondered why there were no protests over the death of four kids in Uttar Dinajpur's Chopra due to the negligence of the BSF. He said Governor CV Ananda Bose was prompt in visiting Sandeshkhali, but is yet to visit Chopra, the TMC MLA said.

The Trinamool Congress has accused the Border Security Force (BSF) of being responsible for the deaths of four children in an accident in Chopra on Monday.

In response, the BSF issued a statement denying any involvement in the incident and stated that they made efforts to rescue the children after an under-construction drainage collapsed.

Banerjee has also instructed party leaders to emphasise the instances where women TMC leaders were physically handled by Delhi Police during the protest over the withholding of MGNREGA payments in October last year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)