Chennai, Mar 16 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu Government's initiative to provide timely medicare to road accident victims - 'Innuyir Kaappom Nammai Kakkum 48 scheme' - has helped to save about 1.5 lakh victims in 15 months' time, State Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Thursday.

Also Read | #WATCH | Karnataka: 3 People Were Injured After a GAIL Gas Pipeline Broke Causing … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Apart from providing treatment during the golden hour at the empaneled government and private hospitals, the programme encouraged good Samaritans to rush to the rescue of the mishap victims without fretting about medio-legal cases, he said.

Also Read | Mumbai University Awards 115 Marks Out of 100 to Students in BSc Mathematics Exam, Gets Trolled on WhatsApp Group.

Expressing delight over the success of the programme, Chief Minister M K Stalin took to Twitter to announce that the initiative has benefitted the 1,50,000th person today.

"This has not been promised in our election manifesto. We had launched this programme on December 18, 2021, to ensure that no one suffers for want of access to medicare during the golden hours," Stalin said in the tweet.

"The Innuyir Kaappom Thittam is the first of its kind initiative in India to have originated in Tamil Nadu, a prototype!" he said and added that his DMK government is capable of delivering upon its promises and also accomplish what it has not said.

The programme was launched to reduce deaths due to road accidents, and it offers 81 designated treatment modalities/procedures for damage control measures to all victims, irrespective of whether they possess a Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) card or not.

"For this purpose 683 hospitals including 235 government and 448 private hospitals have been enlisted. A total of 1,50,107 people have benefitted through this scheme entailing the government an expense of Rs 132.53 crore in 15 months," Subramanian told reporters here.

He visited the accident victim at a hospital here when the milestone was achieved.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)