Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], March 14 (ANI): The second day of the 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) at Bodofa Fwthar, Dotma, Kokrajhar, unfolded with a series of thought-provoking and ceremonial events, reinforcing the organisation's dedication to growth through education, leadership, and cultural preservation.

The four-day event, running until March 16, serves as a crucial forum for discussions and initiatives designed to uplift the Bodo community, the ABSU said in a release.

Proceedings commenced with the union flag hoisting by ABSU President Dipen Boro, symbolising unity and purpose. Tributes were then paid to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, Bodoland martyrs, and influential Bodo figures, acknowledging their enduring contributions, the release said.

The day progressed with debate and literary competitions, inaugurated by Prof. Indira Boro, HOD, Department of Bodo, Bodoland University. Students engaged in stimulating discussions, displaying critical thinking and articulate expression on socio-political issues, education policies, and cultural evolution.

This platform encouraged the younger generation to voice perspectives on pressing matters that influence their future, the release said.

A notable segment of the day was the felicitation ceremony, where eminent personalities, including Padma Shri awardee Anil Boro, Assam Gaurav awardee Barlangfa Narzary, and Sahitya Akademi awardees, were honoured for their contributions to literature and academia. Additionally, successful APSC Civil Service candidates from the Bodo community were recognised.

The Education and Youth Conclave, chaired by Dipen Boro, served as the central discourse platform, focussing on 'Empowering Youth for a Vibrant Bodoland Region and a Vikshit Bharat.'

Esteemed policymakers, academicians, and scientists, including Ranoj Pegu, Education Minister of Assam, Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member, Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Samujjal Kr Bhattacharya, Chief Adviser, All Assam Students Union, Sudhir Kumar, Former Director, CBPO, ISRO, Bengaluru, and leading scholars, deliberated on NEP 2020, the role of regional languages in learning, and methods to bridge academic training with industry requirements.

The inauguration of the Bodoland Space & Science Exhibition provided attendees with an engaging experience in technological advancements and scientific exploration, the release said.

Addressing the conclave, Dipen Boro stressed the importance of forward-thinking leadership and evolving educational frameworks.

He stated, "The strength of a community lies in how well it prepares its youth for tomorrow. A structured approach that fosters knowledge, critical thinking, and adaptability will define Bodoland's future. Education must be dynamic, providing exposure to diverse opportunities, encouraging problem-solving skills, and building confidence to take decisive actions."

Ranoj Pegu, Education Minister of Assam, highlighted the transformative shift in education and skill development. "We are in a transformative phase, making substantial strides toward Vikshit Bharat. One of the most crucial shifts is the implementation of the NEP, which is reshaping our education system to align with future needs. We are also working towards integrating online and hybrid learning models to make education accessible to all."

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, Government of India, who couldn't attend the event, conveyed his greetings and acknowledged ABSU's contributions since 1967 in championing education, community rights, and initiatives like Mission Quality Education 2030 and the 2,300-kilometre Education Awareness Cycle Rally.

He noted, "With nearly four lakh students in Bodo-medium education, the Ministry remains committed to its growth through Delhi University's Modern Indian Languages (MIL) Department, C-TET recognition, and inclusion in Kendriya and Navodaya Vidyalayas. Kendriya Vidyalayas now serve 25 districts of Assam, with new approvals in Morigaon and BTR districts, while 28 Navodaya Vidyalayas function across the state, including newly sanctioned ones in Charaideo, Majuli, Sonitpur, South Salmara-Mankachar, and West Karbi Anglong."

Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member of BTR, emphasised the evolving academic environment and the growing acceptance of the Bodo language.

"It is heartening to see students embracing creativity and innovation in today's evolving academic environment. The growing acceptance of the Bodo language in school and university textbooks is a significant step toward preserving our identity and securing its rightful place. Our students are excelling academically and making their mark in diverse fields, filling us with immense pride. With improved facilities and greater opportunities, the future looks promising. What we need now is perseverance and a collective commitment to uplifting our community," Boro said.

The day concluded with the Second Delegate Session, where discussions aimed at actionable strategies for community development.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be part of the conference on March 16.

Bodos are one of the aboriginal and indigenous communities living in Assam for thousands of years, and they are the largest tribal community in the state.

Bodo as a language is listed in the 8th Schedule of India's Constitution and also is recognized as the Associate Official Language of Assam and medium of instruction up to Class XII. (ANI)

