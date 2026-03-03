PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3: KLIP has entered India's digital entertainment space with the launch of a micro-drama platform built for mobile-first audiences across the country. The platform is positioning itself as a snackable entertainment app aimed at viewers who increasingly engage with stories in short, intentional viewing moments rather than extended sessions.

Also Read | Oppo Find X9 Ultra Global Launch Confirmed at MWC 2026, Flagship To Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and Hasselblad Optics; Check Details.

The launch is rooted in the company's attempt to bridge a widening gap in digital viewing behaviour, between the chaos of unstructured, unintentional short-form content binging and the commitment required by long-form OTT series. While short-video platforms encourage endless scrolling without narrative payoff, traditional streaming formats often demand sustained time and attention, leaving many viewers caught between the two extremes.

KLIP is seeking to address this shift through episodic fiction designed specifically for mobile viewing. Its shows are structured as two-minute episodes with clear narrative progression, offering continuity and emotional engagement without requiring long viewing commitments. The format is intended to retain the discipline of serialised storytelling while adapting to fragmented consumption patterns.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Will Government Approve INR 20,000 FMA and 7% Annual Increment?.

The platform's approach is shaped by its founders' background in long-form storytelling rather than technology-led distribution. KLIP has been founded by Bollywood producer-actor Harman Baweja and filmmaker Vicky Bahri, along with Dev Gupta, who leads marketing and growth. The company positions itself as a content-first platform, with an emphasis on narrative structure, scripting and production discipline, an approach it argues is often missing in volume-driven short-form ecosystems.

"Storytelling works best when it aligns with how people actually live and consume content today," said Vicky Bahri, founder and CEO of KLIP. "Audiences still want characters and stories they can invest in, but the format has to respect their time. That balance is what we are building at KLIP."

Accessibility remains central to the platform's positioning. Dev Gupta describes KLIP as "Premium quality drama, priced like your daily chai", combining production values typically associated with premium drama and formats designed for a wider, mass-market audience.

By focusing on short episodic storytelling, mobile-native design and mass accessibility, KLIP is positioning itself as a Bharat-first alternative within India's expanding digital entertainment landscape. As viewing behaviour continues to fragment, platforms that balance narrative intent with convenience may play an increasingly important role in shaping how Indian audiences consume stories on their phones.

Stream the next chapter. Get KLIP now.

Download the app through: https://getklip.app.link/get_klip

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)