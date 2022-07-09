New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Saturday organised several programmes across the capital to celebrate its 74th foundation day and the National Students' Day.

The AVBP said its units celebrated the day with great zeal by organising programmes simultaneously at various educational institutions across Delhi.

Online seminars were conducted at various colleges along with tree plantation drive, it said.

A cycle rally was also organised at Delhi University's Shyam Lal College, while a painting competition was organised at JNU, it said.

"Programs like cleanliness drive, badminton competition and seminar were also conducted at the JNU. Students of universities and schools actively participated in all these programs organised across colleges," the statement read.

The organisation's Delhi state secretary Akshit Dahiya said, "The ABVP originated from a small college in Ambala and has turned 74 today and has taken the form of the world's largest students' organization across the globe. ABVP has been continuously fighting for the interests of the students since long."

