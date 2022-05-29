New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Sunday staged a protest on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus against "rising cases" of sexual assaults in the university.

They staged the protest outside the Sabarmati Dhaba, and burnt the effigy of "sexual assaulters" and demanded stringent action against them.

"The incidents of sexual assaults are on the rise in the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus. Two such incidents have left the university campus shaken to its core," the ABVP said in a statement.

In the recent days, a student belonging to the Left-affiliated All India Students Association physically assaulted a female student on the terrace of the Chandrabhaga hostel, ABVP claimed.

"In another such incident, a student affiliated with NSUI from school of SL&CS (School of language literature and culture studies) was held responsible for molesting a female student of north-east," it said in the statement.

"The ABVP will fight from roads to Parliament for delivering justice to these victims," the rightwing student outfit said.

The ABVP has demanded police authorities immediately "intervene and punish" the perpetrator of the incidents.

"The JNU administration should immediately take note of the incident and rusticate the assaulter. Also, the students from left organisations involved in threatening the victim should be immediately put under enquiry," ABVP JNU Unit President Rohit Kumar said.

