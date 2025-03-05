Kolkata, Mar 5 (PTI) A group of present and former vice-chancellors of West Bengal's universities condemned the "heinous" attack on state Education Minister Bratya Basu in Jadavpur University, demanding a thorough and impartial probe to ensure strict punishment for those responsible.

They also dismissed allegations that Basu's car had deliberately run over a student, citing video evidence to the contrary.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Woman Passenger Arrested at International Airport With INR 5.4 Crore Worth of Hydroponic Weed.

Protests erupted on March 1 when two students were injured after a car in Basu's convoy allegedly grazed past them during a melee.

The incident occurred as Left-leaning students attempted to prevent the minister from leaving the campus, demanding discussions on the conduct of student union elections which were not held for several years.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: DJs Pelt Stone at Police Personnel; Stage Blockade on Indore-Ahmedabad Highway for 3 Hours in Jhabua District (Watch Video).

In a joint statement, the vice-chancellors and ex-VCs termed the assault on the minister "heinous and completely unacceptable."

"Violence has no place in an academic institution. We strongly condemn the attack on the Education Minister, faculty members, and students. Such acts must be investigated thoroughly, and the culprits should face strict punishment," the statement read.

Basu himself sustained injuries when his car's windshield was damaged during the protest. He came to the university to attend a meeting of WBCUPA, a TMC-affiliated professors' organisation.

Amid the escalating unrest, Basu personally called up the family of Indranuj Roy, one of the two injured students, on Tuesday and expressed regret over the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)