New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) The second edition of the Accel Cybersecurity Summit will be held on July 30 in Bengaluru, with focus on tackling AI-driven threats and to position India as a global cybersecurity innovation hub.

The summit will bring together leading chief information security officers (CISO), cybersecurity founders, cloud architects, policymakers and investors, according to a release.

Accel Cybersecurity Summit 2025 will serve as a launchpad for early-stage security products and a collaboration platform for ecosystem leaders committed to building intelligent, cloud-native and AI-resilient security solutions from India, it added.

The upcoming summit is being held in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud.

According to the 2025 India Cyber Threat Report, the country recorded over 369 million malware detections in 2024, with a surge in AI-generated phishing, autonomous malware, and targeted ransomware. With the Indian cybersecurity market projected to cross USD 13.6 billion, the time is now to build homegrown, global-scale solutions rooted in trust, speed, and intelligence, the release noted.

The event will feature founder-focused workshops and GTM playbooks, live product showcases and early-stage startup pavilions, mainstage panels on agentic AI, `zero-trust architectures', and enterprise adoption strategies. It would have tactical sessions on selling to CISOs, navigating compliance, and scaling globally.

"Cybersecurity today sits at the intersection of trust, scale, and intelligence. As organisations embrace cloud and AI, the attack surface is expanding faster than traditional defenses can adapt," said Prayank Swaroop, partner, Accel.

India with its deep tech talent and maturing enterprise ecosystem is primed to lead this global shift, he said.

"Much like SaaS (software as a service) and fintech, we believe the next generation of world-class security companies can be built from here," Swaroop added.

The summit will see eminent speakers, including Accel partner Arun Mathew, Cyware co-founder and CTO Akshat Jain, VP (CISO), Sutherland Anurana Sulaja and Zack Zornstrain, founder, Stealth (ex-Checkmarx).

Other noted speakers in the list are Jossef Harush, CTO, Stealth (ex-Checkmarx); Liat Lisha, co-founder and CPO, Shift Security; Rajat Mohanty, co-founder and CEO, Ackuity.ai; and Sandesh Anand, co-founder, Seezo.

