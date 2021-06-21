Jaipur, Jun 21 (PTI) The Rajasthan Congress unit's former president Narayan Singh on Monday said the Congress workers whose hard work brought the party to power should be accommodated in the government at the state and district levels.

Singh made the demand amid an ongoing tussle between the Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot camps and the hankering for the Cabinet expansion and political appointments among party leaders and workers.

He said the Congress leaders and workers did hard work and shed sweat to help the party to form the government in Rajasthan.

“Therefore, it is needed that the Congressmen and workers should be accommodated in the government at the state and district levels to boost their morale. This is the moral responsibility of the Congress leadership,” Singh said in a statement.

He said the party high command should hear the old and loyal leaders who worked hard for the party even amid adverse circumstances.

Singh, a former MLA, also said that the state government should work to help farmers as much as possible because the Centre's anti-farmer attitude has hit them hard.

