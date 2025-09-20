New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Suspected ISIS terrorist arrested in Ranchi, named Danish, used Signal App groups like "Interns Interview" and "Business Idea" for recruitment, radicalisation, and fundraising, according to sources.

"He created a group on the Signal app. The group name was: Interns Interview and Business Idea. Through which they began raising funds for terrorism," revealed sources.

Also Read | H-1B Visa Fee Hike: US Decision To Impose USD 100,000 Annual Fee on Visa Likely To Have Humanitarian Consequences, Says MEA.

Recently, the Delhi Police Special Cell conducted raids in Jharkhand, Telangana, Bengaluru, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh and arrested five terrorists. Apart from Danish, the other accused arrested include Aftab Qureshi, Sufiyan Abubakar Khan, Mohammad Huzaifa Yaman, and Kamran Qureshi.

The investigations also revealed that Danish was found to be involved with ISIS, manufacturing bombs and recruiting terrorists online. Danish was arrested from Tabarak Lodge in Ranchi's Islamnagar area, where he was staying as a paying guest while preparing for SSC exams.

Also Read | H-1B Visa Fee Hike: US Move On Visa To Have Humanitarian Consequences, Full Implications Being Studied, Says MEA.

He was radicalised and recruited by a Pakistani handler via social media and learned to make explosives like PETN and TATP (acetone peroxide, known as "mother of Satan") online; materials were procured via Amazon, the bombs were tested in the River Subarnarekha, said the sources.

A large quantity of weapons and chemical bomb-making materials were also recovered from them. Sources said the terror module was plotting targeted killings and attacks on religious sites.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday granted 12 days' custody of Ashhar Danish and Kamran Qureshi to Delhi Police Special Cell. Delhi Police have arrested both in a case allegedly linked with a Pakistan handler backed pan-India ISIS terror module.

Duty Magistrate Vanshika Mehta granted 12 days' custody after hearing the submissions of the investigation officer. Both accused were produced before the court after their arrest from Ranchi, Jharkhand and Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh.

Delhi police sought a 14-day remand of Ashhar Danish and Kamran Qureshi to interrogate them. The investigation officer (IO) submitted that the accused has been arrested in a case linked to radicalising youth through social media to participate in terror activities. They have been arrested on the basis of technical and other evidence.

It was also submitted that on September 9, an input was received that the other two accused are in Delhi and they have arms and ammunition. Police conducted a raid and arrested Aftab Ansari and Sufiyan Abubakar, and recovered two pistols and 50 live cartridges from their possession. The accused were produced before the court on Wednesday. The court granted 8 days' custody.

After their arrest, Ashhar Danish and Kamran Qureshi were arrested from outside Delhi and brought here on transit remand. IO submitted that Danish and Kamran were required to be interrogated in connection with the material recovered from them, including some chemicals used for making an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

Remand counsel Shehzad Alam appeared on behalf of the accused persons and opposed the police custody. It was submitted by the counsel that the same arguements were made yesterday also while seeking the remand of two other accused. The custodial remand should not be granted. After hearing both sides, the court granted 12 days of police custody of Ashhar Danish and Kamran Qureshi. The fifth man, Huzaifa, has been arrested from Nizamabad, Telengana. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)