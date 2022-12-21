New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): An accused, Pradeep Ramdanee, in the case related to Rs 200 crore cheating, has sought an interim bail of 90 days to undergo cataract surgery. He is also an accused in a connected money laundering case of which Sukesh Chandrashekar is one of the accused.

The petition is likely to be heard by the bench of justice Jasmeet Singh.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Fed Up With Domestic Dispute, Police Constable Stabs Wife to Death in Bhikapur Village, Arrested.

Ramdanee has moved an application through advocate Anant Malik. It has been submitted that the applicant is suffering from various medical issues such as Diabetes, Cataract, heart problems, and other age-related problems and the applicant has to undergo cataract surgery immediately as recommended by the Doctors.

It is so submitted that the applicant has constantly complained of vision-related problems since the time of arrest when he was undergoing police custody in the present case.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2022 Likely To Conclude on December 23, a Week Ahead of Originally Schedule.

The plea said that the 54-year-old applicant has been in custody for approximately 15 months and in jail, his vision and cataract problem has become worse and cataract surgery has been recommended.

"The wife of the applicant took advice regarding the same from a private centre and it has been advised that since he is diabetic and has complications, multiple tests need to be done before performing the surgery and a trifocal lens will be required for the Applicant. The entire procedure will take 3-5 weeks," the plea stated.

It also stated that the trial court while dismissing the said application had directed, "Having gone through the medical documents at least this fact is very much apparent from the record that above said accused applicant needs right eye cataract surgery, which is generally required to be carried out at the earliest so that there should not be any unnecessary other complications. Therefore, in view of such advise already received, no case is made out for interim bail."

"However, it is directed that the accused can get himself examined, as well as for other diagnostic processes and ultimately for cataract surgery from the eye centre of his own choice while being in judicial custody. Jail authorities are directed to take the accused to the eye centre on November 24 in 2021 and thereafter to follow up as per the advise from the doctor concerned," the trial court had directed.

"In this regard, concerned doctors are requested to take the case of the accused on priority so that process can be completed at the earliest within 15 days. It is being made clear that while the accused is being taken to above said the centre in judicial custody, he would be allowed to meet only the doctor concerned and family members and none else. Jail authorities are directed to ensure and any deviation would be viewed very seriously," it had added.

Pursuant to and in compliance with the order the Jail Authorities took the applicant to Sharp Sight Center for pre-diagnostic tests and the same were conducted, wherein it was found out that the petitioner is suffering from an extreme case of cataract and is in immediate need of surgery otherwise the petitioner runs the risk of developing complications, the plea submitted.

The said doctors had also advised a follow-up procedure, however, the Jail Authorities failed to adhere to the doctor's advice and did not take the applicant to the said center on January 1 this year, it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)