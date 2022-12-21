New Delhi, December 20: The Winter Session of Parliament is likely to conclude on December 23, a week ahead of originally scheduled, according to sources. Parliament Winter Session 2022: Wildlife Protection Amendment Bill Among 23 Legislations To Be Taken Up in House.

In the just concluded Business Advisory Council (BAC) meeting of Lok Sabha, it was unanimously decided to adjourn the winter session of Parliament sine die on December 23, sources said on Tuesday. Parliament Winter Session 2022: Private Member’s Bill on Uniform Civil Code Introduced in Rajya Sabha.

The Winter Session of the Parliament began on December and was slated to have 17 working days till December 29.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)