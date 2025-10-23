Patna (Bihar) [India], October 23 (ANI): Congress leader and Senior Election Observer for the AICC, Ashok Gehlot, on Thursday defended Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav as the Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial face after BJP questioned his credibility over charges framed against him in the IRCTC Hotel Tender case.

Speaking to ANI, Gehlot pointed out that Tejashwi is an accused in the case, but has not yet been convicted.

He said, "Being accused is one thing. Being convicted is another. When no one has been convicted, how can you predict the consequences in advance? How many of your (NDA's) candidates are accused and criminals? He is not convicted yet."

Hitting back at BJP, the Congress leader alleged that the party attempts to win elections with "dishonesty". He further alleged executive pressure on the Election Commission and the investigation agencies.

"They brag during elections and try to win with dishonesty. Rajasthan is an example; there was no truth in what PM Modi and Amit Shah said there. Election Commission, and premier agencies including ED, Income Tax Department, police and judiciary are working under pressure, how is it democracy then? This should be a thing to worry about for the public," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot declared Tejashwi Yadav as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

Following the announcement, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad launched an attack against Tejashwi, questioning his credibility over his father Lalu Prasad's 32.5-year sentence in the fodder scam cases and IPC Section 420 charges against him in the IRCTC scam case.

Speaking to ANI, Prasad said, "What is he saying? Does he even understand what he is saying? His father has been sentenced to 32.5 years in jail in four cases of the fodder scam. He is on trial in the CBI Court in Delhi. Tejashwi Yadav is also an accused of Section 420 of the IPC. The people of Bihar are well aware of who has contributed to Bihar's development. PM Modi and Nitish Kumar will develop Bihar. This is the double-engine government."

Meanwhile, Mukesh Sahani, who heads the Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP), has been named the Deputy CM nominee from the Mahagathbandhan.

The 2025 Bihar elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan.

NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

The Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

