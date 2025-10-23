Mumbai, October 23: In a shocking incident in Chhattisgarh, a 22-year-old man first allegedly killed his wife, and later died by suicide in the Dhamtari district. Police officials said that the accused posted a "confession" on Instagram before ending his life. In the purported post on social media, the deceased-cum-accused blamed his wife's parents for taking the extreme step.

Where Did the Crime Take Place?

According to a report in PTI, the unfortunate incident occurred in Hardi village, which falls within the jurisdiction of the Karelibadi police chowki. The deceased man was identified as Hitesh Yadav, alias Himmat, while his wife was identified as Laxmi Yadav (20). Police officials on Monday, October 20, the couple went to their room at around 11 PM. However, the next day, the couple did not respond after repeated knocks. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Teacher Held for Allegedly Mixing Phenol Into Vegetable Curry Prepared for Students at Government School in Sukma.

Deceased Man's Elder Brother Finds His Sister-In-Law Lying Motionless on the Floor

Post this, Giteshwar Yadav, Hitesh's elder brother, looked through the room's ventilation and saw his sister-in-law lying motionless on the floor, while his brother was hanging from the ceiling. Soon, the family members broke open the door and even alerted the police in the meantime. After being informed, a team of police officials and forensic experts visited the crime scene.

Cops cited the preliminary post-mortem report and said that Laxmi was strangled with a scarf. They also said that the deceased man used a saree and ended his life by hanging himself. During the initial investigation, cops found that Hitesh had shared a "confession" on Instagram before ending his life. In a post, the accused said that he killed his wife, Laxmi Yadav. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man in One-Sided Love Tries to Eliminate Lover’s Husband by Hiding 2-Kg IED in Music Speaker; Alert Victim Foils Deadly Plot, Police Nab 7 Accused Including Mastermind.

What Did the Accused Say in His 'Confession'?

"I, Himmat Yadav, have killed my wife Laxmi Yadav. There is no reason, but I did it because of her parents. I am now ending my life by hanging," Hitesh's purported post read. After the incident, Hitesh's elder brother, Giteshwar, told cops that his brother married Laxmi, a resident of Mohandi village, about a year ago. They also learnt that Laxmi was the younger sister of Giteshwar's wife.

Officials said that Hitesh and Laxmi started to live with Laxmi's parents in Mohandi village a few months after their marriage. On the evening of October 19, the couple had come to Hardi to celebrate Diwali with the family. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case in connection with the murder-suicide incident. An investigation is underway, the official said.

