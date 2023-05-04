Chennai, May 4 (PTI) The Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) has announced the winners of the 8th ACJ Awards for Journalism.

The awards aim to recognise and honour "exceptional journalists" who have demonstrated outstanding commitment and dedication to their craft and profession, it said.

The winners have been chosen in different categories.

Arunabh Saikia from Scroll.in has been chosen for the ACJ Award for Investigative Journalism for his expose titled "Adani power station gets coal from Hasdeo Arand mine allocated to Rajasthan."

"Saikia's investigation sheds light on the alleged illegal coal trading practices of Adani Power Limited and its connections to the political establishment in India," it said.

Neel Madhav and Alishan Jafri have been selected for the K P Narayana Kumar Memorial Award for Social Impact Journalism for their work "Clicks and Bait: How a constellation of far-right Hindi YouTubers determine what you see on your TV" published in The Caravan magazine.

Tanmoy Bhaduri has won the Ashish Yechury Memorial Award for Photojournalism.

His photo essay was published alongside Roli Srivastava's piece on the lives and dreams of those who earn their livelihood by scavenging coal in Jharia, one of the coalfields in Jharkhand, ACJ said.

The final jury comprising Ruben Banerjee (Chairperson), Jayalakshmi Shreedhar and V Krishna Ananth chose the winners from shortlisted entries in each category.

