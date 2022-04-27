New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) The Delhi government has in a phased manner begun working on the schemes announced in the 'Rozgar Budget 2022-23', Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.

Reviewing various initiatives, Sisodia said the flatted factory complex at Jhandewalan -- includes industrial buildings with more than one storey -- will be redeveloped as a world-class complex to attract industries and generate jobs in the manufacturing sector.

He reviewed four other projects -- setting up cloud kitchen clusters, redevelopment of a non-conforming industrial area, redevelopment of Gandhinagar as a garment hub and establishment of a new electronic city.

Redevelopment of conforming areas involves utilising dysfunctional land parcels in existing industrial areas and engaging them in alternative economic use.

Their development will help the Delhi government generate employment opportunities by promoting labour-intensive manufacturing and service industrial activities, he said.

"We are in conversation with different stakeholders and agencies to expedite the process of designing policies and implementation of these schemes for the benefit of Delhi residents," he said.

Emphasising on the importance of considering the needs and suggestions of stakeholders, Sisodia said, "If we continue to work in collaboration and with speed, no one would be able to stop Delhi from having a per capita income equal to that of Singapore by 2047."

He directed the officials to hasten works on these schemes so that the target of generating newer jobs could be fast-tracked.

The Delhi government has targeted creating 20 lakh jobs in the next five years through various initiatives announced in the budget, which was presented in the Assembly on March 26 with an outlay of Rs 75,800 crore for the financial year 2022-23.

Others present in the meeting were Industries Minister Satyender Jain and chairman of Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission vice chairman Jasmine Shah.

