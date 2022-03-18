Amaravati, Mar 18 (PTI) Active COVID-19 cases increased by 29 in Andhra Pradesh as the state reported 75 fresh viral infections on Friday.

While no death was reported, 46 infected persons got cured on Friday, the latest bulletin said. The active caseload is now 536.

The total coronavirus cases touched 23,19,141, recoveries 23,03,875 and death toll 14,730, the bulletin added.

Anantapuramu district registered 23, East Godavari 14 and Visakhapatnam 11 fresh cases in the last 24 hours ending at 9 am on Friday.

While two districts logged zero cases, the remaining eight added less than six new cases each.

Active cases increased marginally to 160 in East Godavari and 154 in Anantapuramu districts with the addition of fresh cases.

