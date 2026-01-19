Tel Aviv [Israel], January 19 (ANI/TPS): Israel is currently striking Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon over the terror group's ceasefire violations, the Israel Defense Forces says.

Targets include structures used by Hezbollah to conduct drills and training for terrorists and for planning and advancing attacks. The IDF said it also struck tunnel shafts used for storing weapons, and rocket launching sites.

"Hezbollah's activity at these sites constitutes a violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF said. (ANI/TPS)

