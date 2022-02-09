Amaravati, Feb 9 (PTI): The number of active Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh dropped below 50,000 to 46,119 on Wednesday.

Also Read | RBI Likely To Keep Key Rates Unchanged in Its First MPC Meet After Budget 2022-23.

Active cases were at 54,040 yesterday.

Also Read | Hyundai Row: South Korean Automobile Giant Faces Backlash After Hyundai-Pakistan's Kashmir Post; Here's All You Need to Know.

The latest bulletin said the state registered 1,679 fresh cases, 9,598 recoveries and two deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday.

The gross coronavirus positives increased to 23,08,622, recoveries to 22,47,824 and deaths 14,679, the bulletin said.

East Godavari district reported 350, Krishna 225 and Guntur 212 fresh cases.

The remaining 10 districts added less than 150 new cases each, with the lowest of 11 coming from Vizianagaram.

Only Prakasam district showed a higher count of active cases at 13,731 while the others continued to be on a downward slide.

Chittoor and Krishna districts reported one fresh fatality each in a day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)