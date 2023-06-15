New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) India has recorded 106 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 2,067, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,893 with one death being reported from Chhattisgarh in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,93,186).

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, the ministry said,

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,59,226 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

