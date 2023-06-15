Kushinagar, June 15: Six persons of one family, including five children, died when their hut caught fire in the Urdaha village in Kushinagar district.

The incident took place late on Wednesday night when Sangita and her five children went to sleep in the house without properly dousing the fire in the 'chulha'. Uttar Pradesh Fire: Seven Members of Family Burnt to Death After Massive Blaze Engulfs Entire House in Kushinagar District (Watch Video).

The sparks landed on the clothes and flames soon engulfed the entire house, leaving no room for escape. Her husband Navmi was sleeping outside. Uttar Pradesh: Nine Goats, Four Buffaloes Burnt Alive in Massive Fire at Labourer’s House in Etawah.

The deceased Sangita was 38 years old and her children were aged between 10 and one year. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police spokesman said.

