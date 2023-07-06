New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) India has logged 42 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have declined to 1,452, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll stood at 5,31,910, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The virus case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,449) and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,61,087 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

