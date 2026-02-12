PNN

New Delhi [India], February 12: The Sanatan Premier League (SPL) is receiving a very positive response from cricket lovers and young players across the country. In its first season itself, the league has gained wide attention and support, showing its growing popularity among both players and audiences. Delhi, in particular, has witnessed an excellent response, with a large number of spectators turning up to support the league.

Also Read | Bangladesh Parliamentary Election Results 2026: Will Wait for Outcome To See What Sort of Mandate Comes Out, Says MEA.

SPL Season 1 is currently underway and has become a platform where competitive cricket is being played along with discipline and cultural values. Players from different regions are participating with great enthusiasm, and the matches are drawing steady interest from fans. The strong turnout in cities like Delhi clearly reflects the growing excitement around the league.

The presence of Devkinandan Thakur Maharaj has added inspiration to the league. His encouragement has motivated players and helped create a positive and respectful environment throughout the tournament.

Also Read | India vs Namibia Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 18.

Growing Support from Fans

The league is being appreciated in many states, with cricket followers closely watching the matches. The impressive crowd response in Delhi has been one of the highlights, showing how quickly the Sanatan Premier League is connecting with fans. The response from players and spectators indicates that SPL is steadily building a strong place in Indian cricket.

Live Broadcast Reaching More Viewers

All matches of SPL Season 1 are being shown live on major sports channels and OTT platforms. This has helped the league reach a larger audience and given players the opportunity to be seen at the national level.

Prize Money and Awards

The organizers have announced attractive rewards for teams and players:

- Winner Team: ₹31 lakh

- Runner-up Team: ₹15 lakh

- Man of the Series: Brand new car

- Orange Cap & Purple Cap: One bike each

- Man of the Match: ₹21,000 per match

- Each Player: ₹11,000 participation amount

Eight Teams Taking Part

Eight teams from different parts of India are competing in Sanatan Premier League Season 1:

- Chhatrapati Shivaji Warriors (Maharashtra)

- Dravid Chola Rockers (South India)

- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Lions (Gujarat)

- Rani Lakshmibai Strikers (Uttar Pradesh)

- Ahilya Mata Guardians (Madhya Pradesh)

- Indraprastha Kings (Delhi)

- Chandrashekhar Azad Thunders (Uttarakhand)

- Maharana Pratap Ranbankure (Rajasthan)

Trials Held Across Eight Cities

To give maximum players an opportunity, SPL trials were conducted in eight major cities across the country. The trial schedule was as follows:

- Jaipur: 4-5 February

- Dehradun: 6-7 February

- Surat: 8-9 February

- Delhi: 10-11 February

- Mumbai: 12-13 February

- Lucknow: 14-15 February

- Chennai: 15-16 February

- Indore: 18-19 February

Registration Process

Players were allowed to register directly at the grounds during the trials. Those from states where trials were not conducted could complete their registration online through the official website: www.spl10.com

With steady matches, good organization, strong crowd support--especially in Delhi--and growing national interest, the Sanatan Premier League is proving to be a successful start. The response it is receiving in its first season shows strong potential for the league in the coming years.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)