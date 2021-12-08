New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday appeared before the ED here for a fresh round of questioning in a money laundering investigation involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others.
The agency will record the statement of the 36-year-old actor under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said.
She has been grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) earlier at least twice in this case during which she was also confronted with Chandrshekhar.
The agency suspects she is a "beneficiary" of the proceeds of crime allegedly generated by Chandrashekhar after conning and extorting money some high-profile people.
Her spokesperson had earlier said she was testifying before the agency as a witness.
